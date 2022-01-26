Tomorrow the Mexican team will be facing its counterpart from Jamaica in a match corresponding to the Hexagonal Final. A disaster in this game would be putting the Tricolor in serious complications for obtaining their ticket directly.
Coach Gerardo Martino called up most of the players found in Europe, plus a mix of militant elements from Liga MX. Although there are 5 players who have to stand out on this FIFA date. Here we present to you who they are.
One of the footballers who must show his level of play in the next matches is Hector Herrera.
The Atlético de Madrid player has entered into controversy for his most recent statements about the Azteca Stadium, stating that “it does not matter” for the rivals.
The ‘HH’ is one of the last ‘divas’ left before Martino’s arrival, so if he doesn’t get up for these games,
Another of the footballers who must show his talent in these matches is the Real Betis player Diego Lainez.
The Mexican has not had the necessary minutes with the Betis team, so a good performance on this FIFA date could help him have more activity or attract attention in another squad.
This could be the last opportunity that the footballer has Uriel Antuna with the Mexican team.
In the most recent games where he has defended the Tricolor jersey, he was severely criticized by the fans, this after his poor performance on the field.
However, at Cruz Azul he has done things well, and if he shows the same level of play, he would fight for a starting position and for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Rogelio Funes Mori Once again, he is being a key piece for the Rayados de Monterrey team. In the current World Cup qualifying round, he has scored two goals, a low amount that has caused questions among the public.
The next games will be vital to demonstrate his talent and his developed eye for goals, in order to return to the starting lineup with Raúl Jiménez out of the game.
For his part, the ‘Tecatito’ Crown It is one of the elements that has been most indebted in the most recent Tricolor games.
It has not stood out, it has gone unnoticed and it has been the target of accusations for its poor performance.
However, his signing to Sevilla can help motivate him and project himself again.
