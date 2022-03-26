The Tricolor He remains in third place in the standings, so he currently has his direct ticket to the World Cup, but he still has two dates ahead of him. Honduras and The Savior.

Although the Aztec team improved a little in their duel against the uncomfortable neighbor, some inconsistencies continued and it is necessary that some of the important footballers raise their level for the last clashes.

The tricolor box is still unable to find the goal, which is unfortunate, as they generated very little against the United States and the tecatito was the one who had the clearest, having a blunder.

In a procedural play for a footballer of his level, he was unable to control the ball inside the area causing it to bounce off his foot and the chance to open the Team USA goal was gone.

It seems that the youth squad scratched The national team jacket continues to weigh on him, since with Seville It usually has good performance and continues to be intermittent, suddenly it gives good sparks and out of nowhere, it turns off completely.

There is the question about whether the right back will really see action against Honduras or if the coaching staff will decide for Julian Araujowho also plays in that position, being called up instead of Louis Rodriguez.

The player of America he is constantly attacked by the azulcrema fans, in addition to the tricolor, and although he managed to join the attack on several occasions against the North American team, the defensive issue continues to cost him.

the star of The Stars and Stripes, Christian Pulisicput him in trouble, granting spaces that they took advantage of to also put to run to Cesar Montes. The chaka it’s already out and yes Sanchez no improvement on the defensive side could also start to falter.

With the level he showed in the last matches of the Atletico Madridit was expected that H H weighed in the midfield of the team, however, he had a discreet performance in the first period, improving somewhat in the complement.

The mission of the Tuzo youth squad is extremely important, since he has to feed the ball to the offense, but very little happened and that is why there were few approaches.

Besides, it took him so long to stop Gio Reynawho easily outwitted him on several occasions, making it clear that speed is already costing him, even when with the mattresses it seems different.

The big problem with strikers is that they need to be fed balls to be able to do their thing and when that doesn’t happen, they have little chance of making a difference.

To the Tepeji Wolf It has also cost him a lot to shine with the national team since he suffered that skull injury with the Wolverhampton Wandererswithout being the same as a few years ago that consecrated him as the ‘9’.

It is obvious that desperation ended up engulfing him, having to leave his area to try to get hold of the ball and in the clearest, there was a possible foul that the referee called off. It is necessary that the youth squad America be a ‘killer’ again.

Yes OK The Machin He did not have a bad game, the reality is that he could have been expelled, saving himself on two occasions from the whistle showing him the yellow card.

The player of Ajax Amsterdam He correctly fulfilled his containment task, apart from contributing a lot by acting as a third defender, but when he saw how the rival moved the ball, he was disconcerted and went into despair.