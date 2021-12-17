Coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre knows there is no tomorrow, and a bad start could put into question his continuity at the head of the team. That is why they carefully study those who will be their next reinforcements.

This time we present who they are the 5 players who would fall wonderfully in Rayados looking forward to the following year.

The midfielder was one of the highlights in the contest that ended, and in the Monterrey squad he would fall like pearls.

After not being able to sign with a European squad, he ended up playing in the American competition where his departure seems imminent.

In Monterrey he is loved by the fans because of the fond memories he left and now he could be back.

The Uruguayan shuttlecock is one of the most prominent in Santos Laguna, where it has a market value of 8 million dollars.

Undoubtedly, this signing would fall wonderfully in La Pandilla, where he would compete with other elements for ownership.

The Argentine striker was a key player in obtaining the second title for the Atlas Foxes; Likewise, he wrote his name in the history of the rojinegros after having scored the decisive goal for the championship.

With the loss of Vincent Janssen, Julio Furch is the striker that Monterrey needs.

He is fast, skilled with the ball and with a refined technique. These are just some characteristics that Monterrey is looking for, since in that sector of the field they are weak.