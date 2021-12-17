Monterrey has already forgotten the failure of the tournament that ended and now the hopes for the next tournament are renewed.
Coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre knows there is no tomorrow, and a bad start could put into question his continuity at the head of the team. That is why they carefully study those who will be their next reinforcements.
This time we present who they are the 5 players who would fall wonderfully in Rayados looking forward to the following year.
One of the best players on the team of the Eagles of America is Alvaro Fidalgo.
The midfielder was one of the highlights in the contest that ended, and in the Monterrey squad he would fall like pearls.
The player Rodolfo Pizarro he’s not having a good time in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.
After not being able to sign with a European squad, he ended up playing in the American competition where his departure seems imminent.
In Monterrey he is loved by the fans because of the fond memories he left and now he could be back.
Among the best midfielders seen in the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament is Fernando Gorriarán.
The Uruguayan shuttlecock is one of the most prominent in Santos Laguna, where it has a market value of 8 million dollars.
Undoubtedly, this signing would fall wonderfully in La Pandilla, where he would compete with other elements for ownership.
The attacker Julius furch He regained his level of play after an injury that ended up marginalizing him from the courts.
The Argentine striker was a key player in obtaining the second title for the Atlas Foxes; Likewise, he wrote his name in the history of the rojinegros after having scored the decisive goal for the championship.
With the loss of Vincent Janssen, Julio Furch is the striker that Monterrey needs.
Today one of the best wingers is Salvador Reyes. With few reflectors, the player of the America he begins to stand out and stand out among foreigners in his position.
He is fast, skilled with the ball and with a refined technique. These are just some characteristics that Monterrey is looking for, since in that sector of the field they are weak.
