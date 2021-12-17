For now, the managers together with the coach Juan Reynoso plan the next reinforcements for the Clausura 2021.

Today we review who are the 5 footballers that would fall wonderfully in the celestial square.

The Mexican wants a second chance in Liga MX, after neither America nor the rojiblancos wanted to have him among their ranks.

According to information on the portal Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old bulwark, has a cost of 7 million dollars.

Without a doubt, Cruz Azul would be a step for his name to sound more strongly in Mexican soccer and begin to trace his own history.

Much has been speculated his departure to Pachuca or Toluca, respectively, however, due to his skill and good mid-distance shot, he would be one of the favorites to sign with Cruz Azul.

The national team is one of the promises that Mexico has and its talent speaks for itself.

However, its market value is high, it is worth 10 million dollars and Monterrey will not let it out so easily.