The Cruz Azul team continues with the preparation for the next tournament. The cement manufacturers are conducting training on the beaches of Cancun before breaking ranks for the following week’s vacation.
For now, the managers together with the coach Juan Reynoso plan the next reinforcements for the Clausura 2021.
Today we review who are the 5 footballers that would fall wonderfully in the celestial square.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Although it is true that the negotiations between the directors of Cruz Azul and Chivas are advanced by Uriel antuna, without a doubt, the hiring would fall like a glove.
The Mexican wants a second chance in Liga MX, after neither America nor the rojiblancos wanted to have him among their ranks.
The brazilian Matheus Doria it would be one of the best hires for Cruz Azul. The defender was the best in this year that is about to end with Santos Laguna.
According to information on the portal Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old bulwark, has a cost of 7 million dollars.
On the other hand, at the tip appears German Berterame. The Atlético San Luis striker has a developed scoring nose, which he needs to demonstrate in a more renowned team.
Without a doubt, Cruz Azul would be a step for his name to sound more strongly in Mexican soccer and begin to trace his own history.
The team of the Panzas Verdes del León is open to listen to offers for the Chilean Jean Meneses.
Much has been speculated his departure to Pachuca or Toluca, respectively, however, due to his skill and good mid-distance shot, he would be one of the favorites to sign with Cruz Azul.
Without a doubt, one of the best hires that Cruz Azul could make in the leg market is Carlos Rodriguez.
The national team is one of the promises that Mexico has and its talent speaks for itself.
However, its market value is high, it is worth 10 million dollars and Monterrey will not let it out so easily.
#signings #great #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply