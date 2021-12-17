The rojiblancos know that there is no tomorrow and they cannot afford a bad semester again. That is why they continue to analyze their possible reinforcements.

Today in 90min we review who would be the 5 players that they would better fall in the whole of the Sacred Flock.

After his failed signing due to doping issues, he had to return to La Bella Airosa; However, the ‘Pocho’ deserves a squad of the so-called ‘greats’ and Chivas would be the best option.

The national team had been offered to Chivas as a bargaining chip by Uriel Antuna, however, in the end the negotiation ended up cooling down and everything seems to indicate that it will be in the future, although no one doubts that he would be a good fit for the team.

With only 22 years of age, he has already gone through teams such as Monterrey, Necaxa and now Querétaro.

While it is true that for this transfer market it will no longer be possible to bet on him, hopefully Chivas will rescue him and return him to prominence in his career.

At 21 years old, over 1.90 tall, the Red Devils defender had a good tournament. In case of continuing at that level, let it not seem strange to us that he is signed by the chiverío.

The first reports suggest that details are only being refined to give the bell for the next tournament, so it would be the first ‘bomb’ contract for the rojiblancos.