The Chivas del Guadalajara want to arm themselves to the teeth to face the Clausura 2022 Tournament in good form.
The rojiblancos know that there is no tomorrow and they cannot afford a bad semester again. That is why they continue to analyze their possible reinforcements.
Today in 90min we review who would be the 5 players that they would better fall in the whole of the Sacred Flock.
The player of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Víctor Guzmán, deserves a second chance with the rojiblancos.
After his failed signing due to doping issues, he had to return to La Bella Airosa; However, the ‘Pocho’ deserves a squad of the so-called ‘greats’ and Chivas would be the best option.
Football player Sebastian Cordova He is one of the so-called ‘big fish’ in Mexican soccer. His departure from America It is imminent and much is said about his departure to Tigres.
The national team had been offered to Chivas as a bargaining chip by Uriel Antuna, however, in the end the negotiation ended up cooling down and everything seems to indicate that it will be in the future, although no one doubts that he would be a good fit for the team.
One of the least valued footballers who has talent to spare is Jonathan Gonzalez.
With only 22 years of age, he has already gone through teams such as Monterrey, Necaxa and now Querétaro.
While it is true that for this transfer market it will no longer be possible to bet on him, hopefully Chivas will rescue him and return him to prominence in his career.
Can you imagine Haret ortega as a new Chivas player? Without a doubt, this would be a luxury contract for the people of Guadalajara.
At 21 years old, over 1.90 tall, the Red Devils defender had a good tournament. In case of continuing at that level, let it not seem strange to us that he is signed by the chiverío.
The idea of signing Roberto Alvarado It is not at all far-fetched. And it is that in the last days the information about the signing of the ‘Louse’ with Chivas has been increasing.
The first reports suggest that details are only being refined to give the bell for the next tournament, so it would be the first ‘bomb’ contract for the rojiblancos.
