Only 3 days for the debut of the tigers In the Clausura 2023 Tournament, with the exception of the signing of Fernando Gorriarán, the reinforcements have still not appeared, and everything seems to indicate that it will be almost the same squad from the previous year.
For now, here we present the 5 signings that should close before the start of the contest.
5. Diego Laínez
After not living a good time in the Old Continent, the player Diego Laínez He has been tempted by various Mexican clubs for his repatriation.
Without a doubt, this would be one of the best options for the team led by Diego Cocca to bet on.
4. Mateo Retegui
Tigres must also bet on the striker’s services Mateo Retegui. With the impending retirement of French striker André-Pierre Gignac. This 23-year-old Argentinian is one of the ‘strong bones’ and one of the prospects for the feline attack.
3.Alexis Vega
Despite the fact that reports of interest in Alexis Vega have diminished, the university high command must try for him with a view to the start of the Clausura 2023.
After his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Alexis Vega rejected the offers from the Old Continent due to the short adaptation time.
Now, Tigres needs to go yes or yes for his services days before the contest begins.
2. Julian Quinones
Another of the signings that the Tigres team must close as soon as possible is that of Julian Quinones. Although it is true that the footballer did not leave the club well, coach Diego Cocca asks him hard to reinforce the attack, since he was one of the main people responsible for Atlas’ two-time championship.
1. Richard Sanchez
How would the signing of the midfielder fall? Richard Sanchez? The Americanist player has been the wish of the feline high command, however, America would request a fortune for his services, this being the main obstacle for the signing.
