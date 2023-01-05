Rayados de Monterrey is ready to debut next Saturday in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when they host Chivas del Guadalajara at BBVA.
Here we present the signings that La Pandilla should close to face the upcoming contest in a better way.
5. Haret Ortega
With the departure of César Montes to the Old Continent, one of the most viable options that Monterrey can count on is Haret Ortega.
The Toluca defender is one of the scarlet promises, and his abilities are similar to those of the ‘Cachorro’, so they should bet on him.
4. Luis Chavez
Despite the refusal of Luis Chavez and Pachuca before Rayados de Monterrey’s proposal, the royals in long pants need to make one last effort to sign him.
The best player of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar must defend the jersey of a club of the stature of Rayados.
3. Alvaro Fidalgo
In the last few hours, much has been said about Monterrey’s interest in the services of Alvaro Fidalgoplayer of the Eagles of America.
Without a doubt, this is one of the best options that the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich can have. If Rayados wants the title, they must play everything for this player.
2. Aaron Long
Aaron Long He is one of the most complete defenders Major League Soccer has. The defender ended his contract with the New York Red Bulls and is now a free agent.
This is a good option if Monterrey requires an experienced man with the talent of the US team. Although if so, they have to hurry, since Cruz Azul has also raised its hand for its services.
1. Diego Laínez
While it is true that interest in Diego Laínez It has been cooling off in recent days, Monterrey needs to go back to the charge for the services of ‘Chico Maravilla’.
The Mexican is not having a good time in his adventure on the other side of the pond and Rayados can be his salvation to return him to that level of play shown in America.
