The Toluca defender is one of the scarlet promises, and his abilities are similar to those of the ‘Cachorro’, so they should bet on him.

The best player of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar must defend the jersey of a club of the stature of Rayados.

Without a doubt, this is one of the best options that the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich can have. If Rayados wants the title, they must play everything for this player.

This is a good option if Monterrey requires an experienced man with the talent of the US team. Although if so, they have to hurry, since Cruz Azul has also raised its hand for its services.

The Mexican is not having a good time in his adventure on the other side of the pond and Rayados can be his salvation to return him to that level of play shown in America.