In the world of soccer, when a player signs with a club, the contract usually lasts from half a year to three or four years, however, there are cases in which this is not the case, and some soccer players have lasted only days in the institution.
Here we present you who are the players who have lasted the least time in a team. Crazy!
The German footballer signed in Serie A with Genoa where he was only 18 days and was never able to debut.
In 2010, the president of the Italian team made it clear that Boateng was a team player, but that he would not have minutes. That was how Milan raised their hand and took over his services for 3 million euros.
Another of the footballers who did not last at all in a team was Antonio Casano. The former footballer signed with Hellas Verona, however, only 10 days later he announced that he did not want to continue at the club.
After a few hours, he regretted it, although he again announced that he did not want to leave football, he simply did not want to play with the Italian club.
It was in the summer of 1998 when the footballer Robert Jarni signed with the English team Coventry from Real Betis. The one who was considered a ‘ghost’ signing, since 6 days later Real Madrid doubled the amount that Coventry had paid, for which the English high command accepted the proposal.
The French footballer Hameur Bouazza He accepted a juicy million-dollar offer to leave the Premier League where he had played for around 10 years, to sign a contract with Sivasspor.
In the Turkish team he was only 5 days, playing two games. However, he spoke with the board of directors and requested his departure because he did not feel full. After insisting, the high command gave him the go-ahead to leave.
The record keeps it Sergi Guardiolawho spent only one day with the Barcelona affiliate team.
Only three hours later, the managers themselves decided to break their contract, this because they saw some tweets made years ago by the Spaniard, where his love for Real Madrid is read,
#signings #lasted #team
Leave a Reply