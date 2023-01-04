The team of Blue Cross continues to work at forced marches for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament. Likewise, the cement team seeks to continue strengthening itself in the best way to face the tournament that is about to start.
Here we present the 5 reinforcements that the Machine must close for this new year.
5. Aaron Long
In recent hours, much has been said about Cruz Azul’s interest in the American defender Aaron Long.
At 30 years of age, the celestials want to have the former New York Red Bulls player among their ranks, who has become one of the immovable in the selection of the country of stars and stripes.
4. Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez
Without a doubt, one of the signings for which Cruz Azul should bet would be jonathan rodriguezcurrent player of the Eagles of America.
Although it is true that it is complex due to the 6 million dollars that the Azulcremas would request, it would not be too much to bet on their services for the one who was responsible for the ninth title.
3.Edinson Cavani
After the refusal on the part of Luis Suárez to sign with the cement companies, opting for the Guild of Brazil, it is time for the high command to throw the house out the window and bet on edinson cavani.
Despite the fact that he has a current contract with Valencia until 2024, the board could pay the termination clause and bomb Mexican soccer.
2. Haret Ortega
Today one of the best Mexican defenders is Haret Ortega. The stronghold of the Red Devils of Toluca is one of the ‘big shots’ of the transfer market, and Cruz Azul should bet on their services. Undoubtedly, one of the jewels that choriceros have.
1. Camilo Vargas
It is time for Cruz Azul to think about the goal, since Corona has a foot and a half in retirement. It is for this reason that they need to look for a proven element with extensive credentials such as Camilo Vargas.
The Atlas goalkeeper is one of the best in Aztec soccer, and with him, Sebastián Jurado could dispute ownership.
