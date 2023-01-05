However, the issue that remains the pebble in the shoe is about the new reinforcements. Until now, and in a similar case to the last contest, the board has seen little intention of making new signings.

On this occasion, in 90min we present you the 5 signings that must be made for this start of the year.

Today the best Mexican goalkeeper is Acevedo, and although he did not go to the World Cup, he is a good prospect for the coming years.

After passing through America, he currently plays on loan with the Bravos de Juárez. At 25 years of age, his market value is 1 million dollars, a modest amount that the rojiblanco team could pay for the Toluca youth squad.

The 20-year-old boy, who plays for the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, is one of the promises of those from the State of Mexico, and in Chivas he could give the stretch he lacks.

It is for this reason that the coach Veljko Paunovid must pay special attention to the rear and for this, he needs to bet on the services of a young Mexican as he is Victor Guzman.

The Xolos de Tijuana central defender is one of the ‘big shots’ in the transfer market for being a ‘wall’ in the defensive zone.

‘Chicharito’ has been the best striker the club has ever had, and at 34 years of age, his time in Europe and in the MLS has come to an end. Now, his destiny is to end his football career with the club he loves.