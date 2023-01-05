The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara He is ready to debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where they will be one of the rivals to beat due to the good preseason they did.
However, the issue that remains the pebble in the shoe is about the new reinforcements. Until now, and in a similar case to the last contest, the board has seen little intention of making new signings.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you the 5 signings that must be made for this start of the year.
5. Carlos Acevedo
Although it is true that the goal has been well covered by ‘Wacho’ Giménez, the board needs to look for a young goalkeeper who has similar skills to those of the current goal, and in Carlos Acevedo is the one
Today the best Mexican goalkeeper is Acevedo, and although he did not go to the World Cup, he is a good prospect for the coming years.
4.Alan Medina
This could be the last chance for the striker Allan Medina rise in professional football.
After passing through America, he currently plays on loan with the Bravos de Juárez. At 25 years of age, his market value is 1 million dollars, a modest amount that the rojiblanco team could pay for the Toluca youth squad.
3. Violant Isaiah
Another of the players that Chivas should bet on in this leg market is the youngster Isaiah Violante.
The 20-year-old boy, who plays for the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, is one of the promises of those from the State of Mexico, and in Chivas he could give the stretch he lacks.
2. Victor Guzman
One of the most vulnerable areas of the rojiblanco team has been the defense. The lower part has given them serious headaches and therein lies the Achilles heel.
It is for this reason that the coach Veljko Paunovid must pay special attention to the rear and for this, he needs to bet on the services of a young Mexican as he is Victor Guzman.
The Xolos de Tijuana central defender is one of the ‘big shots’ in the transfer market for being a ‘wall’ in the defensive zone.
1. Javier Hernandez
Although it may seem like a country dream, the rojiblancos in long pants should throw the house out of the window to repatriate striker Javier Hernández.
‘Chicharito’ has been the best striker the club has ever had, and at 34 years of age, his time in Europe and in the MLS has come to an end. Now, his destiny is to end his football career with the club he loves.
#signings #Chivas
Leave a Reply