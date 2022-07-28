The team of tigers continues in search of one more reinforcement to close with the signings for the incipient Opening Tournament 2022.
Compared to other semesters, in this leg market the group led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera has been discreet and has not given ‘bombings’ that are faithful to their custom.
For now, here we present the 5 signings that the feline squad would like.
On several occasions in 90min we have mentioned the name of Giovani Dos Santos. And it is that nobody doubts his skills with the ball, although, unfortunately, in the last year he went through a soccer slump that has left him unemployed.
The Mexican is without a team and in Tigres he could fit in perfectly.
Another of the men who would fall wonderfully in the attack of ‘Piojo’ Herrera is Nicholas Castillo. The Chilean striker is another element that is not going through a good time, both personally and professionally.
If Tigres gives him a chance, he could show off his talent that dazzled him when he first arrived at Mexican football.
the brazilian Philip Silva He is without a team and one of the viable options is Aztec soccer with the Tigres. If those of the ‘U’ want to reinforce the middle sector of the field, they should look at the 32-year-old midfielder, since he meets the physical and technical characteristics to defend the northern cause.
One of the so-called ‘big fish’ in the transfer window is brian rodriguez. The Uruguayan winger has been the object of the desire of various national and international clubs, among which stand out Monterey, America and Flemish
After the arrival of Gareth Bale, the LAFC player has been erased from the plans of the strategist Scherundolo, so his destiny could be in Mexico. In Tigres he would fall like a glove.
One of the most outstanding midfielders in the Major League Soccer and who is without a contract is Joseph Mauri. The 26-year-old midfielder was not signed with Sporting Kansas City, so he is free to sign with any team.
The Argentine has a refined technique and already knows what military is like in the Old Continent, so playing with Tigres would be good news for both parties.
