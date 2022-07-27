With just over a month to go until the transfer window closes in Mexican soccer, the team from Blue Cross He has not had a good time in terms of reinforcements. For one reason or another, La Noria’s team has seen various signings cut short, and compared to other tournaments, they have not been the protagonists in the leg market now.
For now, in 90min we present you the 5 signings that the Machine would like in this end of transfers.
One of the most recognized international soccer players is Marcelo. Since his departure from real Madrid, the Brazilian side has not had a good time. And it is that, until now, no team has been interested in his services, so he is without a club.
Without a doubt, Marcelo Vieira would be one of the strong pieces to defend the cement cause at this start of the tournament.
can you imagine Giovani Dos Santos playing with Cruz Azul? Without a doubt, it would be an idea that would surprise more than one, although the Mexican would fit well in coach Diego Aguirre’s team.
For a year, ‘Gio’ has been without a job, and although he has been linked to other national clubs, nothing concrete has existed.
In recent days much has been said about the possible signing of Alonso Escoboza with Cruz Azul, a player of interest to Jaime Ordiales.
However, the negotiations for the left side have been cooling down, although his hiring would be ideal to compete with Alejandro Mayorga.
The front Nicholas Castillo You are experiencing a complicated situation on a personal and professional level. The Chilean was only one signing away from becoming a new player at U Católica, however, he did not pass the medical exams.
The Andean attacker is looking for what may be his last chance to show his talent, so Cruz Azul could give him a vote of confidence.
Another of the defenders who could fight for ownership and who would like Cruz Azul is the Argentine Santiago Vergini.
An experienced player who already knows what it means to be a soldier in the Old Continent, Vergini could bring that touch of leadership in the lower half of the field.
