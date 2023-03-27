After the victory by three goals to zero in the debut of Luis de la Fuente as Spanish coach against Norway, the Spanish team will have to face the Scottish team in order to find a place in the next European Championship which will be played in Germany.
The Scots also beat the Cyprus team by three goals to nil on March 25. The meeting between the Scots and the Spanish is scheduled for March 28 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish. Among the squad coached by Steve Clark there are players who could put the Spanish in trouble, so today we bring you the five players from the Scottish team that the Spanish have to take into account for this match.
Here are the five Scottish players to be taken into account by the Spanish:
We start this list of Scottish players with Robertson. The side that belongs to Liverpool is one of the threats of this Scotland team. He has been the owner of the best Liverpool and this season he has distributed three assists.
Aston Villa will be another player to take into account for the team coached by Luis de la Fuente, an important player in his club, and of course, in his team. In addition, John McGinn comes from distributing an assist in the last game of his national team against Cyprus.
He is the point of reference in attack for the Scotland team. Although he arrives as a doubt to face Spain, he is a player to be taken into account by Luis de la Fuente. This season he has accumulated 10 goals and three assists.
Although he is not indisputable at his club, Manchester United, the Scottish midfielder scored two of the three goals in his team’s win over Cyprus. Player to keep in mind for this match.
Even if he didn’t play against Cyprus, Lewis Ferguson, a Serie A player at Bologna, could have minutes against Spain. The Scottish midfielder currently has four goals in the Italian championship.
