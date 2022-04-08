Beyond horror games, the truth is that the world of gaming is also full of other quite creepy tales and legends that are not necessarily related to franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, or some others of this genre. Even in titles that might seem innocent and family-friendly, we’ve got some terrifying stories that will definitely give you goosebumps, and here we’re going to tell you about five of them.

Super Mario’s Hell Valley

Super Mario Galaxy 2, one of the best games in this saga, hides a disturbing secret in one of its levels, specifically in the Shiverburn Galaxy. Players who raise the camera from a specific point will be able to see these silhouettes on the top of the mountain, something that obviously piqued the curiosity of the community. Many people even went through the game files to find some kind of explanation about them, and discovered that their name is Hell Valley Sky trees, making this whole situation even more terrifying.

madden’s curse

Being one of the most iconic sports franchises in gaming, it was only to be expected that Madden would also have its own urban legend. The community came to the theory that all those professional football players who appear on the cover receive some kind of curse, which would have consequences such as poor performance on the field, even more serious injuries for the player in question. Some of these examples are Daunte Culpepper, Rob Gronkowski, and John Madden himself.

minecraft herobrine

Inside Minecraft’s gigantic sandbox is a sinister character known as Herobrine. This character is said to randomly appear in players’ worlds, building meaningless things and even attacking them. There are those who believe that it is actually a ghost that decided to curse them during the game, but there are others who take this story as something fictional. Those who have already had the misfortune to encounter it say that staring at it for a good amount of time will make this entity disappear completely.

The Rat Man from GTA IV

Grand Theft Auto IV is considered by many to be the best game in the entire series thanks to its captivating story and highly detailed world. Some fans believe that somewhere in its underground tunnels, there is also a creepy creature known as Rat Man. Ratman is a half-man, half-rat NPC capable of running at high speeds and is also extremely aggressive. Players barely have time to see it coming before it kills his character while constantly screaming his name. There is not much evidence to support this rumor, except for the image below, which no one knows where it came from.

The Cursed Cartridge from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Ben Drowned, also known as the Cursed Cartridge from Majora’s Mask, revolves around a user named Jadusable, who claims to have bought a mysterious copy of this game. After playing it for a few hours, this user reported feeling a strange sensation coming from the title, almost as if someone was trying to communicate with him. It was later revealed that this cartridge had been acquired from an elderly person, and was now possessed by Ben’s malevolent spirit. Over time the players realized that this story was not real, but by then, the vast majority was already so immersed in fiction that all those who read it thought that a part of Ben’s spirit had stayed with them. and to this day remains one of the most popular video game urban legends.