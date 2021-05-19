Just as in Japanese animation it is possible to appreciate series with heroic themes that leave us breathless, we also have proposals that would make you shed several tears because of how sentimental they can be. That sad anime that would make you cry can be very special, more than you imagine.

Well, what kind of sad anime We speak? It is easy, of proposals that have something sentimental and deep that will surely make you feel miserable inside, but, at the same time, it gives you some kind of deep teaching that you will surely take with you at night before going to sleep.

Are you ready to know this list of series? Sure you do, because there will be more than one sad anime that can touch your heart and soften those feelings that need to flourish.

Violet Evergarden, a sad anime that you must see

Violet Evergarden It is, without problem, a series that leaves you thinking about the situation that war veterans can experience. Come on, the protagonist was an emotionless being and until she practices the habit of writing and expression among humans, it is possible to express her feelings.

Yes, Violet Evergarden It is a sad anime and at the same time hopeful, because they suggest that you can learn and recognize feelings that maybe you had buried for a reason.

Your Lie in April

Your Lie go April (also known as Shigatsu Kimi did not use) is an animation by A-1 Pictures which he found in good numbers during its premiere in the fall 2014 season. The story tells of Kousei Arima and Kaori Miyazono’s headstrong pianist who wants to show Kousei that music is free.

Kousei had an accident that prevented him from listening to his piano, but over time, he recovers and falls in love with Kaori, but, this is a sad anime because there is a lot of tragedy, loss and emotional trauma

Remi, the sad anime that defined a generation

There are terrible jokes around Remi; that if he was a child who killed everything that accompanied him or loved him; if it was an ode to pain and such, however, far from being a sad anime, this story was about more than pain, it was about courage and getting ahead.

Sure, Remi It is a sad anime that makes you cry, but at the same time, think about the things you have and the reasons why you struggle and grow in life. Many endearing characters leave along the way, but in return, you learn more than one lesson.

Clannad

Based on a visual novel of the same name, Clannad is perhaps the best known sad anime in the world, just behind the top spot on this list. Its first part has a bit of school drama that is perhaps digestible, but no less enjoyable for that.

The second part is the most serious and heavy and will hit many who are living the hardest details of going into adulthood.

The Tomb of the Fireflies, the saddest anime of all

We always come back to it and for good reason, it is one of the most painful tragedies your eyes can see, because just when you think there will be a little hope, everything goes away from one second to the next. That’s how it is The fireflies’s grave From the writer Akiyuki Nosaka.

It is not just any sad anime, it is perhaps the maximum expression of what a strong story can be. The story of the brothers Seita and Setsuko is one of the heaviest to see in an animation, at the same time that it is a very special chronicle of how the most innocent lived the end of the Second World War.

