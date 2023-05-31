He al nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo Everything is already lost in terms of the highest competition in Saudi Arabia and under this premise, the team will have to end the season with the game that remains to officially close the competition. They have not been good days for the Portuguese who was hired by Al Nassr, to have a positive impact on the game and strengthen an entire system, but the reality is that since his arrival, everything has gone downhill.
In which stadium is Al Nassr vs Al Fateh played?
City: Riyadh
Stadium: Mrsool Park
Date: Wednesday May 31
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on television in Spain?
to confirm
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on television in Argentina?
to confirm
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on television in Mexico?
to confirm
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on television in the United States?
to confirm
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh on television in Colombia?
to confirm
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
al ettifaq
|
Draw: 1-1
|
League
|
Al Shabab
|
Win: 3-2
|
League
|
Al Ta’i
|
Win: 2-0
|
League
|
Al Khajeel
|
Draw: 1-1
|
League
|
Al Raed
|
Win: 4-0
|
League
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Dhamk
|
Draw: 1-1
|
League
|
al ettifaq
|
Win: 4-0
|
League
|
Al-Adalah
|
Loss: 2-4
|
League
|
Al Feiha
|
Loss: 0-3
|
League
|
Al Fateh
|
Loss: 0-1
|
League
Those injured by Al Nassr are:
Al Fateh does not report any injuries for the next match against Al Nassr.
Rossi, Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Al-Amri, Konan, Boushal, Abdullah, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Ronaldo, Talisco.
Rinne, Al Julaydan, Velez, Al Daheem, Buhumaid, Petros, Bendebka, Dingome, Tello, Al Ghannam, Al Braikan.
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Fateh
