The legacy that Pele left in international soccer goes far beyond numbers and brands. As many soccer players and coaches have mentioned in recent days, the history of the sport would not be the same without the presence of the legendary Brazilian, who marked a before and after in soccer.

However, when it comes to records and brands alone, there are some milestones that seem unreachable. Although players like neymar They have already equaled what O Rei has achieved, there are some brands that, at least in the coming years, seem unattainable for any professional footballer.

The history of soccer could not be told without the legacy of Pelé. Photo: JAM MEDIA

The youngest player to win a World Cup

At 17 years and 249 days old, Pelé lifted his first World Cup in Sweden in 1958. His compatriot, R.onaldo nazariowho did not play minutes in United States 1994, touched the trophy at 17 years and 302 days. While kylian mbappe In Russia 2018 he did it at the age of 19 and a half, which is why they are still on the list behind O Rei.

The youngest player to score in a World Cup final

In the aforementioned World Cup in sweden 1958Esdon Arantes do Nascimiento scored a double in the final against the host team. vavawith two goals as well, and Zagallo scored the other two goals in Verdeamarela’s 5-2 victory against the Europeans.

The player with the most goals scored

It is one of the records that has generated the most controversy, due to the differences between sources. However the Guinness Book of Records keeps the Brazilian as the footballer with the most goals in his history, with a total of 1,282 goals in a total of 1,363 games.

In Mexico 1970, Pelé won his third World Cup, something that no other player has achieved. Photo: JAM MEDIA

The player with the most hat-tricks converted

Hand in hand with the previous brand, O Rei also boasts for now that he is the footballer with the most hat-tricks scored throughout his career. Of the more than a thousand goals scored by him, 276 they went by way of hat-trick. In other words, the Brazilian achieved 90 triplets in his life, 30 more than he currently has. Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player with the most World Cup wins

Pelé was part of the Brazilian National Team in a golden age and was present in three of Canarinha’s five titles: Sweden 1958, chili 1962 and Mexico 1970. Several of his compatriots came close with two championships, like the Italians Giuseppe Meazza, Giovanni Ferrari, Guido Masetti and Eraldo Monzeglio and the Argentine Daniel Passarella.