The player Thiago Almada He was recognized with the ‘signing of the year’ award given by Major League Soccer. And it is that the 21-year-old soccer player signed in February with the Atlanta United to face the season.
Although it is true that he could not prevent his team from qualifying for the playoffs of the competition by finishing in 11th place with 40 points in the Eastern Conference, he was a determining factor in being the most outstanding footballer since his arrival.
Here we present the 5 reasons why he was the title of the best signing of the season.
5. His goals
In his second game for Atlanta, he immediately made a statement and scored his first goal of 6 total. This was one of the main reasons for being considered an outstanding signing in the competition.
Likewise, the Argentinian also got an entry in the US Cup, against Nashville, although he could not prevent his team from falling 3-2.
4. Your assists
And not satisfied with scoring goals, Thiago Almada also managed to put effective goal passes. In total, the South American was dispatched with the big spoon and assisted on 7 occasions. This helped him to be one of the essentials for the Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda.
3. The connection with the fans
Another point that became a plus to win the title for the best signing was the connection he made with the fans.
The Argentine got to work and the good performance shown began to be fruitful to win the love of the fans.
2. His call with Argentina
Another point in his favor was having been called up to the Argentina national team. Thanks to the season with Atlanta, the Albiceleste coach did not hesitate to consider him for the upcoming friendly matches for the team.
1. The leadership shown on the field
The leadership that Guayo showed on the field of play was outstanding. Since his arrival he began to show signs of his leadership and in the games he ended up putting the team on his shoulder to get ahead.
