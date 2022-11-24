Due to his ineffectiveness in front of the goal, the ‘Twin’ has gained various detractors, so playing a good game and scoring would give him that confidence to start.

For his part, Raúl Jiménez is not in rhythm and should not be considered because he is going to subtract more than add, since he has not played since August. That is why the ‘Twin’ should be the starter against Argentina.

In this way, it would be a pressure for the aforementioned to want to give their best, so that in training they can be fully used and fill the eye of the helmsman.

This can help and with Martino on the bench, it can make it easier to play against the ever-powerful Argentina.