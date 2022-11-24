Next Saturday the most anticipated match for the Mexican fans will be taking place in the group stage, when mexico clash against Argentina, which is one of the favorites for the title.
After having drawn goalless in their debut against Poland, now it’s time for what, in theory, is the most difficult game of the group stage. It is expected that for this commitment the ‘Tata’ will make a couple of modifications to his eleven.
The first would be that of Andrés Guardado, who would go instead of Héctor Herrera; and the second and most striking, that of Rogelio Funes Moriwho will seek to apply the law of the ex.
Here we present the 5 things for which Rogelio Funes Mori should be the starter in the next game.
5. Close mouths
One of the reasons why the striker should start against Argentina is to turn off the negative comments from his detractors.
Due to his ineffectiveness in front of the goal, the ‘Twin’ has gained various detractors, so playing a good game and scoring would give him that confidence to start.
4. Mark Argentina
Can you imagine what it would be like if Funes Mori scored against Argentina? Without a doubt, it would be total madness. Now the Rayados striker has everything to go down in history, being the second naturalized player in the World Cups to score a goal against the team of the country of his birth.
3. It’s your chance
The other leading forwards with whom Funes Mori disputes ownership are Henry Martin and Raúl Jiménez. The first was a starter against Poland, although the goal opportunities that were presented to him were minimal.
For his part, Raúl Jiménez is not in rhythm and should not be considered because he is going to subtract more than add, since he has not played since August. That is why the ‘Twin’ should be the starter against Argentina.
2. Put pressure on the other forwards
Continuing with the subject of the other strikers, if Rogelio Funes Mori manages to play a better role than Jiménez and Martin, for the third game against Arabia, ‘Tata’ would not hesitate to send him to start.
In this way, it would be a pressure for the aforementioned to want to give their best, so that in training they can be fully used and fill the eye of the helmsman.
1. Know your compatriots well
If there is a man who knows Argentine players well, that is precisely Rogelio Funes Mori. The national striker knows how he plays, he identifies the idiosyncrasies of the footballers of the country where he was born and understands how to play them.
This can help and with Martino on the bench, it can make it easier to play against the ever-powerful Argentina.
