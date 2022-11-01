The 5 reasons why Pachuca is a great Mexican soccer

The Tuzos from Pachuca They continue with the emotion after having convincingly won the title of the Apertura 2022.
Those led by coach Guillermo Almada got rid of the ghosts of the last tournament to now lift the long-awaited championship.
With good football, young revelations and a committed team, they managed to achieve the maximum achievement. That is why today we review the 5 reasons why the club is a ‘great’ in Mexican soccer.
5. Your story
One of the main reasons why Pachuca is one of the greats of Mexican soccer is because of its history. Precisely today, those from La Bella Airosa fulfilled 130 years since its foundation, and what better than to celebrate them with the title that was presented to them a few days ago.
4. The cradle of football
One of the greatest merits of Pachuca is that it has been designated as “the cradle of Mexican soccer.” And it is not for less, since they hosted the first official game in the country, playing the match with an improvised leather ball.
They also have the Hall of Fame, where the best national and international soccer players are distinguished and awarded.
3. Your titles
With the title won against Toluca, Pachuca caught up with clubs of the stature of Tigres and Pumas, respectively, in addition to being only one title behind the León team.
With the Philosophy and idiosyncrasy that they currently live, it is expected that it will be soon when they raise another championship.
2. The South American Cup
Among the most important winners that Pachuca has is the title of the Copa Sudamericana. In 2006, the Tuzos beat the Colo-Colo team 3-2 on aggregate, and with goals from Andrés Chitiva, Gabriel Caballero and Christian Giménez, they became the only Aztec team to win the South American tournament.
1. His promises
Today, and if we review only this tournament, the Pachuca team has among its ranks men with a promising future. Such is the case of Luis Chávez, who is only one signature away from leaving for the Old Continent; Kevin Álvarez, who is wanted by both national and international clubs; and the young revelation, Mauricio Isaís, who at 18 years of age, consolidated himself in this semester.
