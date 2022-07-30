Last Thursday the signing of the player was made official Jozy Altidore with the Puebla Sweet Potatoes. Without a doubt, this is one of the ‘blowouts’ for this tournament due to the skills that the American has, who will seek to leave everything on the pitch to make up for Fernando Aristeguieta’s loss due to injury.
For now, this time in 90min we present the 5 reasons why Altidore will be a good striker with La Franja.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of Altidore’s characteristics is his developed nose for goals. The attacker arrives at a good time after scoring 78 goals for Toronto as a whole.
Now he will seek to replicate and improve what he has done in Major League Soccer, as this could be his penultimate team in his career.
What to say about his physique? Without a doubt, an oak that can fight both high and low each of the balls.
With more than 1.85 tall, and 85 kilograms, he has speed and good ball handling. There is no doubt that his prowess will put rival defenses in serious trouble.
At 32 years of age, Jozy Altidore has the necessary experience to do a good job with those from La Angelopolis. He is an old sea dog and he already knows what it is to be a soldier in the Old Continent, playing in the most outstanding leagues such as the premier league, The league and the eredivisie.
Another point in favor of the Camoteros in this signing is the professionalism of Altidore. The striker has been characterized by leaving everything on the field and has always been away from off-field scandals. This will be a plus, since he is expected to debut as soon as possible.
Another of the Americans who tried his luck with Puebla was Damarcus Beasley. The defender did things well with the Camoteros, and although it is true that he did not leave the club in the best shape, he left a teaching on the field so that now Altidore can emulate what he has done.
#reasons #Jozy #Altidore #great #striker #Puebla #Liga
Leave a Reply