Last Friday marked the end of the 14-day return period for those who purchased their Vision Pro space computer on the first day of launch. Mark Gurman, an analyst specializing in Apple at Bloomberg, attempted to obtain an estimate of return levels, but, given the limited availability of the product in each individual store, the answers obtained did not clarify the picture. However, Gurman spoke to several people who returned their device, and while they represent a very small sample, many cited one or more recurring reasons for returning:

The device is too heavy, cumbersome to handle, causes headaches and is uncomfortable.

The current lack of applications and video content does not justify the price.

The work features don't make users any more productive than using a regular external monitor with a Mac, and they're difficult to use for long periods.

The displays have too much reflection, the field of view is too narrow and the device causes eye strain and vision problems.

The product can make users feel isolated from family and friends. There are no significant shared experiences yet and the Vision Pro cannot easily be passed on to others due to the need for a precise fit and specific prescription lenses for any vision defects.

One factor that may be contributing to the disappointment is the highly curated demo experience that Apple offers in its stores. Some stores record a purchase rate of 10-15% from those who try the headset, to realize that the daily experience involves a learning and habit curve different from any other device, as it is the very first exponent of a category of completely new product for Apple.