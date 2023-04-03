Real Madrid plays a large part of the season in this month of April. With LaLiga practically won by FC Barcelona, they still have aspirations in the Copa del Rey and live in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Now they will have to play against FC Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, and they will try to overcome a tie in which they are down by one goal to nil.
Here are the five players who could be key at Real Madrid for this match:
Courtois has been and is a fundamental piece at Real Madrid. The Belgian is going to be a fundamental piece for this Copa del Rey match. He will be one of those in charge of converting the offensives of the culé team in vain.
The Brazilian defender of Real Madrid is undoubtedly the most reliable player of the white team and not only that, he is one of the best central defenders in the world today. Whenever he is available, the carioca will start and will always be a key player in the defensive aspect of the Brazilian team.
Modric is one of the players with the highest quality in the white squad. With his ability to read the game and his ability to get past defensive lines with just one pass, he will be a key player in Ancelotti’s plans in this Copa del Rey match.
The Brazilian is one of the benchmarks in attack for Real Madrid. A player who can decide a game, one of the most unbalancing of the squad. Vinicius is a constant threat to opposing defenders. Ancelotti will take him out as a starter and will be key in Madrid’s plans.
He comes from scoring a hat-trick in just one part against Real Valladolid. The French striker is going to be a fundamental piece against FC Barcelona in this Copa del Rey tie.
#Real #Madrid #players #key #facing #Barcelona #Copa #del #Rey #Clásico
Leave a Reply