Real Madrid welcomes Almería this weekend at the Santiago Bernabéu. Rubi’s team needs victory to reaffirm the idea of staying one more season in the first division. In their last game, they beat Getafe at home and for now they are breathing out of the relegation places, but a defeat at the white fiefdom could put them in trouble again. Below we show you the 5 Real Madrid footballers who can be key in this match:
In the last game in Montilivi he was not under the sticks due to gastroenteritis and Real Madrid noticed his absence. Lunin is a good goalkeeper, but he is not as decisive as Thibaut is each and every day that he plays.
Against Girona he did not have the day. He made all the mistakes he hadn’t made all year. The defense lacked tension, perhaps due to playing on a Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. with a Cup final and a Champions League semifinal on the horizon. It is expected that he will return in his fullness in front of his public.
He could not be in the last game due to accumulation of cards and it is expected that for this match he will return to ownership. These games are the ones that Dani has to play to show that he deserves the renewal and give rest to the a priori starters.
The Spaniard had chained several league games being important for Real Madrid, contributing goals and assists and being decisive in the last meters, but in Montilivi we could not see that version. Against Almería, Asensio will surely start to rediscover the goal.
The fans at the Santiago Bernabéu will be lucky enough to be able to enjoy one more day of the best footballer in the world right now. If he sees one more yellow card, he will not be able to play next Tuesday May 2 against Real Sociedad. Vini will dance again on the table of the Coliseum Blanco.
