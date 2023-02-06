Next Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m., Real Madrid will play the Club World Cup semifinals against Ah-Ahly, an Egyptian club. The club coached by Carlo Ancelotti will look for a victory and go to the final of this tournament where the champions of the highest competitions of the respective continents meet.
Real Madrid will go all out to win another title this season.
Here we leave you the five Real Madrid players who can be key against Ah-Ahly
In a Real Madrid full of casualties, the young French midfielder has had to occupy the role of left back without doing anything else. Everything indicates that he will play in that position on the field again against Ah-Ahly.
He had playing minutes again in the last game against Mallorca. In a Real Madrid with multiple casualties, the Austrian will have to bring out the best version of him again to help his team.
The Andalusian player is playing the renewal with Real Madrid and so far he is responding perfectly. Ceballos is being one of the best players in the squad and will be key against him ah-ahly
We all know the quality that Luka Modric has in his boots. If the Croatian is inspired, he is the best at Real Madrid, perfectly controlling the timing of the game. He has to be the key to his own.
The young Brazilian player is one of the most skilled and effective players in the white squad. He possibly occupies the position of Benzema since the Frenchman is injured.
