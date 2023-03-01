Real Madrid is the only Spanish club that is currently still alive in the three main competitions. Despite the fact that La Liga is complicated, they are 7 points behind FC Barcelona, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey are on the right track. In addition, Madrid does not stop recovering troops, Rodrygo points to the bench for Thursday, and we are in the stretch of the season that the team likes the most. These are some of the players who could be key in the Copa del Rey classic:
Nacho
Nacho has complied in each and every one of the games he has played with the white shirt, and on Thursday he has another good challenge. After completely nullifying Salah in England, he now has a Raphinha that comes at a high level and that the team is looking for to create danger. The youth squad player has shown his frustration for the few minutes he had at the beginning of the season, but currently he has played everything and with the casualties of Alaba and Mendy he will continue like this.
camavinga
With Tchouameni’s current form, it wouldn’t be crazy to see Camavinga in the starting eleven. If this is the case, the Frenchman has to show why Ancelotti trusts him and, above all, not to be overwhelmed by the pace of the match. When he is comfortable and loose he is one of the best on the team and Madrid needs that ease. Ancelotti already noticed it on Saturday when he left him on the bench against Atlético and then in the second half he changed the rhythm of the game.
Fede Valverde
If Kroos and Modric play from the start, this means that Fede is going to run what is not written. The only drawback that the Kroos-Modric duo has is that their legs are starting to weigh a bit, but if the hawk is at their side to provide the missing lung, the game could be long for Barcelona.
Vinicius
One more night, the danger of Real Madrid will pass through the boots of Vinicius. The Araujo-Koundé duo has gotten along quite well in previous matches to stop the Brazilian, but he arrives at the game with a stellar level. Something very good that Vini also has is that he never tires of trying, he can spend 85 minutes failing and he will keep trying until he overflows and scores. With a Benzema in decline this year, the danger lies on the left wing.
Benzema
His scoring figures are still good, but he does not convey the same sensations that he did last year and there are games in which Madrid accuses that lack of magic. Since the Ballon d’Or he has spent more time injured or between injuries than healthy, he himself recognized it the other day at the end of the match against Liverpool, and the lack of another guaranteed striker means that the Frenchman has to play everything. Of course, when he catches the ball you have to expect anything from the play and he continues to be very dangerous.
