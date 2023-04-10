Real Madrid faces a new week after the defeat in LaLiga against Villarreal by two goals to three where they will have to face Chelsea for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The match will be played next Wednesday, April 12 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish at the Santiago Bernabéu, in front of their fans.
Below we show you the five Real Madrid players who could be key to this first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea:
One of the most important players in the squad and no wonder. Much of the blame for Real Madrid lifting the Champions League last season goes through the gloves of the Belgian goalkeeper. He is one of the best in the world in his position, capable of making saves that mean games.
The Brazilian is the fittest central defender today. It is always said that a good defense is the best attack and, with Militao, the defensive guarantee is more than guaranteed. The central defender has become a key part of Ancelotti’s system, he is always a key player in Real Madrid’s line-ups.
The French player is a multitasker, you put him as a midfielder and he performs perfectly, you put him on the wing and the same, even as a goalkeeper he would do a good job. He has made a hole in the starting eleven and it will be difficult to get the young player from the Merengue team out of there.
Vinicius is the player with the best attacking performance this season for Real Madrid. The Brazilian will be an important player for this game, he is a constant headache for the opposing defenders.
The Frenchman is the reference man for this Real Madrid. Thanks to his hat trick against FC Barcelona, the whites were able to secure his place in the final of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid will need their goals to go through the tie against Chelsea.
