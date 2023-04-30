Real Madrid will play against Real Sociedad on Tuesday for the last game before the two games that could decide their season. Right now there are only two dates in the head of all Real Madrid: May 6 Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna, and May 9 Champions League Semifinal against Manchester City. Below we leave you the five footballers who can be key to this week-to-week clash.
It is one of the key pieces of the backbone of Real Madrid. The Belgian conceded two goals in the last game against Almería and Lunin conceded four against Girona in the weekly game. He has to leave a clean sheet in Anoeta to reach the Copa del Rey final with good feelings.
The head of Real Madrid’s defense cannot allow his team to concede 6 goals in two games. The game at Anoeta is essential to reach the final of the Copa del Rey with confidence. You have to beat Osasuna yes or yes to arrive with the best of feelings for the game on May 9 against Manchester City.
He begins to pick up pace little by little. He is a footballer who has gone from more to less throughout the season, but his time has come. 80 million euros are paid for him and he has to show his face in the most important part of the season. Modric’s injury is a golden opportunity for the Frenchman. He has one more game at Anoeta to continue gaining confidence. He is going to start the two most important games of the year.
He will play on the left this time as he did against Cádiz, since Vinicius has to serve a penalty for accumulating cards again. In the same way as with Tchouaméni, it is a match to continue building confidence. The final stretch of the year is here and the best of Rodrygo is needed. His match against Almería was sublime.
He comes from scoring a hat-trick against Almería and has a clear goal in mind: win Lewandowski’s top scorer. Since the World Cup ended, the Frenchman has scored six more goals than the Barcelona footballer. He will play as a starter against Real Sociedad to try to continue cutting goals. He right now he is two behind.
