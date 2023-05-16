Real Madrid plays the whole season in the next game against Manchester City. In case of reaching the Champions League final, the season could be a success, but in case of defeat, the season will taste little. Next we leave you the 5 players who can be key in this clash:
He is the best goalkeeper in the world. Just as Haaland is to be feared for being the best striker in the world, Manchester City have to be afraid of Courtois. He is a goalkeeper who makes rival attacks desperate, he is insurmountable. He dominates all registers. For everything stopable.
After the first leg that he did defending Haaland, Ancelotti confirmed at a press conference that he was going to start despite the return of Militao. One of the morbidities that this second leg has is knowing the line-up of the Italian coach. The most likely thing is that the Berliner forms a couple with Eder.
He has established himself as a star within Real Madrid. There is no debate, if Eduardo is at 100% physically he has to play in any position on the field, either as a winger or as a pivot. On this occasion he will surely have to play in the midfield escorted by Kroos and by Modric.
Real Madrid has been waiting all year for the best Karim Benzema, and at the Etihad, the stadium where he shone with his own light last season, the Madrid fans await his resurrection. He is a player who, after half an hour of the game, is capable of decanting the game. If it’s okay, all of Madrid’s attack flows.
To this day he is the benchmark for Real Madrid’s attack. The name of Vinicius Jr creates panic in Europe. The memes have been put aside seeing how he develops in the big dates. He is a player who never gives up, who is going to try a thousand and one times during the 90 minutes, and who, thanks to his exceptional physique, is capable of breaking a game in the last minutes.
