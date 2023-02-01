On February 2, Real Madrid will receive a visit from Valencia to play the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Spanish league championship. This match had to be postponed because the teams were in Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup.
This party can be key for the Real Madrid since a triumph his and a defeat of the culés would make him cut positions with the FC Barcelona and like this approach the leadership.
These are the five Real Madrid players who could be key to this match:
The Belgian is one of the goalkeepers who is in the best shape today and is always a sure thing for Real Madrid fans. We are already used to Thibaut making saves that mean matches.
He is currently the leader of the Real Madrid defense and no wonder he has proven to be one of the fittest defenders in the competition. He has earned the full confidence of the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti. He will be key in Real Madrid’s plans for this match.
In a Real Madrid full of casualties, the young French midfielder has had to occupy the role of left back without doing anything else. Everything indicates that he will play again in that position on the field against Valencia.
The Andalusian player is playing the renewal with Real Madrid and so far he is responding perfectly. Ceballos is being one of the best players in the squad and will be key against Valencia
Karim Benzema continues to be the reference in attack for Real Madrid. He is not in a good moment but even so he is still a scorer. The white team will need Benzema for this match.
