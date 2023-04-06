Real Madrid plays this weekend against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu with a view to gaining sensations for the Champions League. The domestic competition is practically lost, since the distance with the maximum rival is 12 points. Below we show you the 5 Madrid players who can be key against the yellow submarine:
The base of a team is always the goalkeeper. Thibaut is proving once again that he is the best in the world in his position, he is an insurmountable wall. Today he is one of the heavyweights in the Real Madrid locker room.
He has entered Ancelotti’s starting eleven and it is impossible for him to leave. This season he has witnessed the explosion of Eduardo Camavinga. No matter where he plays, he’s always a remarkable tall man at any position. Real Madrid has found a vintage player with him.
Tchouaméni has to get minutes again. In the last league game against Valladolid he showed a very high level and Ancelotti knows that he has returned to the level he was before going to the World Cup. He can become a very important player in the final stretch of the season.
His form is unbeatable. Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world right now, capable of changing the course of the game from one moment to the next. In the last Clásico he ate Araujo’s toast who ended up desperate with him. He has to prove sensations ahead of the Chelsea game.
The best striker in the world is back. He can’t blame him for anything. He has been slow to arrive, but when he has arrived, Benzema has scored two hat tricks in two games. In the same way as Vini Jr, he should have minutes ahead of next Wednesday’s game against Chelsea.
