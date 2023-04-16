Real Madrid will travel to London next Tuesday to play at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. In the first leg they won 2-0 without problems and the worst part of the game was the result, as it could have been much more bulky. Below we show you the 5 players who can be key in this duel:
With him there is no doubt, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. At times he makes you think that he is touched by a wand, because he makes the goal too small for his rivals. He is not just a goalkeeper who doesn’t take away from you, but when things are bad he adds to you.
He is the best center back in the world. Without a doubt, he was born to dominate the great European nights. His physical superiority allows the team to play 70 meters from his goal and sink rivals in the rival field. Tough in melee, invincible from above, fast into space, smart in anticipation… he’s got it all.
We are seeing a version of Luka Modric where he is not being the one who appears the most, but his interventions are of a high quality. He is one of the leaders in the pressure of the team and the mere presence of him makes the team have another face. He is a player who does not burn the ball at his feet in any situation of the game and optimizes all attacking situations for the white team.
He is the best footballer in the world at the moment, or at least the most decisive. He doesn’t need anyone to break a game. He tries again and again and the vast majority of times he succeeds. He conditions the approach of all the coaches in the world.
With Karim the doubts have already been cleared up. If he is physically fit he becomes the best striker in the world. He capable of directing the entire team in attack or making a spectacular definition. He is a footballer ahead of his time. Active legend.
