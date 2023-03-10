Victor Manuel Vucetich He has known how to move his pieces very well, so much so that he has only suffered one defeat and one draw in ten rounds, which puts the royal team as a serious candidate for the 2023 Clausura MX League title.

In his past press conferences, King Midas had indicated that he would seek to rest some of his footballers to avoid overloading, apart from his good luck, he has no injured in his ranks, except for edson gutierrezsince all have recovered, remembering that the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas He already appeared on the bench for the last duel against juarez.

Here are the five key players for Monterrey against the Tuzos:

After a semester where he experienced injuries and later went to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Without seeing much action, which led to him being criticized, El Mellizo appears to have rebounded for this tournament. The Argentine has accumulated eight goals in the championship and is two behind Henry Martinso he will seek by all means to surpass him to be the top scorer in Clausura 2023.

After several semesters showing great performance with La Pandilla, Ponchito finally returned to the Mexican team for the first micro cycle of the Argentine Diego Cocca, something that will surely serve as a reason to continue giving one hundred percent on the field. The rojiblanco youth squad has five goals in the tournament, earning his place in the starting eleven to be able to set up the game from midfield.

Without a doubt, the strongest part of Monterrey is its offense. The Argentine has had to move away from his classic role of ‘9’ to serve more as a false ‘9’ or winger, with the aim of feeding his teammates with balls. He has known how to carry out this role very well because he has already accumulated four assists, one below the leader, his countryman Frederick Mancuello of Puebla.

The puma youth squad is another of the irremovables of vucetich, thanks to his good run on the left side, since he not only defends correctly, he also contributes a lot to the attack, so much so that he already has three assists. Added to this, the two-time World Cup player has a great punch, overflows easily, faces without problems and continually steps on the rival area. One of his primary tasks will be to assist the rear with Kevin Alvarezwho is a danger on the right side.

If they are going to face one of the best offenses and current champion, the goalkeeper should be a factor to avoid defeat. La Bandija must be totally focused, accommodate and order his defense very well, since the people of Hidalgo have dangerous attackers such as Roberto de la Rosathe Colombian Aviles Hurtadothe Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra, javier lopez, Eric Sanchez and Luis Chavezseveral of them with a real cannon in the leg.