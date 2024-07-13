One of the most difficult things for migrants arriving in the United States, in addition to obtaining legal status within the country, is to obtain a work visa, in order to be able to enter the labor market with a stable job. To do this, You will have to answer a questionnaire that will be given to you by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

Educational background: Within this category, you will have to answer questions related to the educational qualifications you obtained, the degree you studied at university, where you did it, your graduation date, what internships or training you did if you had any, what relationship your academic training has with the job offered and if you have any additional skills, among others. Professional experience: Here you will be asked to provide details about your past work experience, how it can help you in your new job, whether you are currently working, what your responsibilities were at your last job, how long you worked there, how much your salary was, and why you left, among others. Job details: In this case, they will talk about the job you want to get in the United States. To do this, they will ask you what your job responsibilities are in the country, what your new job will be, how much your salary will be, and how this job relates to your personal goals or life projects, among other things. Employer Information: In this section you will have to answer which company you will be working for in the US, what your potential employer does, how you found this job opportunity, how you applied for it, how long it took you to obtain it, how many interviews you conducted, who your supervisor will be, and whether this company sponsors other employees. General Questions and Intentions in the US: Finally, the questionnaire will focus on your future plans in the country. You will be asked questions such as what ties you have to your home country, whether you plan to maintain connections or return to it, why you chose to work in the United States, whether you have family in the U.S. and whether you have visited before, what state you will be moving to, whether you have had another type of U.S. visa or have overstayed your visa, whether you are married, and whether you have dependents who intend to live in the U.S.

The help that USCIS provides for migrants in the United States

In addition to assisting you with your new job, USCIS will also be at your disposal to give you all the necessary tools to facilitate your naturalization process in the United States if you prefer, and for this reason The entity developed training seminars that will be of great help to you..

Uscis wrote on his social networks that “offers free training seminars designed to improve the skills educators need to teach history, civics, and the U.S. naturalization process to immigrant students.”