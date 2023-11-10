After four years (in 2021 it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and with Brazil as the last champion, this Friday, November 10, the FIFA U-17 World Cup got underway in Indonesia, where the Argentine team led by Diego Placente will try to win its first title of this type in the category, being one of the favorites among the 24 participating teams.
Next, we review the five most notable projects of the Argentine team, which will have Japan, Poland and Senegal as rivals in Group D. Come on.
The only one on the list who does not play for River. Santi López Grobin, 17 years old, breaks it in Independiente, who decided to secure him when he barely turned 16 and gave him his first contract until 2024. He was ten times on Rojo’s substitute bench and added minutes in a duel against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero under the command of “Russian” Zielinski. Fast, powerful and engaging forward.
He is a right back. He turned 17 in January and has been in the River Plate youth team for more than ten years. He can also be a center back and in 2022 Martín Demichelis even brought him up to train with Primera. “Placente asks me to try to go on the attack, now I’m playing on the wing. I’m used to two because I’ve been playing there since I was little, but I like it as a four because I can get to the area, score a goal, send myself on the attack.”it was described.
Another of the greatest promises that River has in its youth. Left-handed with a creative profile, he dazzles with excellent ball handling, driving with changes of pace, dribbling, deception to get out of pressure and short dribbling. Outstanding hitting technique and ability to finish from medium distance. If they give him opportunities, he will be key.
He is the “9” of the Placente team. He turned 17 in January, and has already been in the River Plate Juniors for 12 years. He has not yet made his professional debut, but he has a contract at El Millonario from the beginning of 2022 when he signed until December 2024. “I consider myself a nine in the area with good aerial play, I hit with both legs, I pivot well,” declared.
He has already had the great privilege of debuting in River Plate’s Primera, after being one of the great figures of the South American Under 17. He is a classic Argentine “10”, who has already had training with the senior team under the orders of Lionel Scaloni and in the company of Lionel Messi. 17 years.
