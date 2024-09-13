The next meeting between Real Sociedad and the real Madrid at the Real Arena promises to be one of the most intriguing of the day.
Both teams arrive with different histories but with the same need to pick up points. For the Merengues, this match is not only an opportunity to stay at the top of the table, but also to overcome the numerous absences that have hampered them in recent weeks. Real Madrid will travel to San Sebastian with a large number of absences, something they already experienced last season, and which seems to be repeated this year with the “curse of injuries.”
For their part, Real Sociedad will look to be strong at home and take advantage of the doubts that the line-up of Los Blancos may generate, especially in defence, where Ancelotti could be forced to field less experienced players. In addition, the home team still has doubts about the availability of Mikel Oyarzabal, a key piece in Imanol Alguacil’s scheme. With all this at stake, the match is shaping up to be a high-intensity clash, where every detail could make the difference. Below, we present five key predictions for this exciting clash.
Given the current situation of both teams, a very tactical encounter with few clear scoring opportunities is expected. Real Madrid, with several important players missing, could opt for a more conservative strategy, prioritising defensive order. Real Sociedad, which also has its doubts, especially in the forward line with the possible absence of Oyarzabal, could not risk too much. This suggests a close game, where the score will probably not go too far and a single goal could define the winner.
With key players out, Real Madrid’s offensive weight will fall largely on Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. Both forwards are in good form, especially Mbappé, who scored twice in his last game in a white shirt. Real Sociedad’s defence will have to be very alert to contain the dangerous incursions of these attackers, since an individual flash of brilliance could be enough to break the deadlock.
Ancelotti may be forced to turn to young talent from the academy due to the numerous absences in defence. Raúl Asencio, a promising centre-back, could partner Rüdiger in the centre of defence, offering a combination of youth and experience. This opportunity could be crucial for Asencio, who will be looking to establish himself in the first team at such a demanding venue as Anoeta. However, inexperience could be a double-edged sword, so the performance of the academy players will be an aspect to keep a close eye on.
Real Madrid could suffer significant physical strain due to the load of matches and the lack of rotations imposed by injuries. With key players out of action and others returning from international commitments, freshness could be a determining factor. Real Sociedad, at their stadium and with their fans, will try to impose a high pace to take advantage of any signs of fatigue in the visitors, which could be key in the final minutes of the match.
Anoeta, now known as the Reale Arena, has traditionally been a difficult stadium for Real Madrid. In recent seasons, Los Merengues have struggled to come away with all three points from San Sebastian. The intense atmosphere and defensive strength of Real Sociedad often give big teams a hard time. This game will be no exception, and Ancelotti’s men will need to show character and resilience to overcome an obstacle that, historically, they have struggled to overcome.
More news from Real Madrid in our Whatsapp channel
#predictions #Real #Sociedad #Real #Madrid #match #5th #Liga
Leave a Reply