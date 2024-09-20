He real Madrid faces Espanyol in what promises to be an interesting matchday at the Santiago Bernabéu after hosting the Champions League this Tuesday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men arrive with some important absences, but with the intention of continuing to score in La Liga. For their part, Espanyol will be looking to surprise Los Blancos, although they are aware of the difficulty of facing one of the most powerful teams in Spanish football.
Below we review five possible predictions for this match.
Despite the absences, Real Madrid remain clear favourites to take all three points. The quality of their squad, even without some of their regulars, is still superior to that of Espanyol, who have often struggled on their trips to the Bernabéu. A safe bet would be to back a win for Los Blancos, who have a great record of home wins.
Although Real Madrid are the clear favourites, Espanyol have shown that they have attacking ability. In their last few games, the Catalans have been able to create chances and could take advantage of the absence of some key players in Real Madrid’s defence, such as Éder Militão’s doubt. A result in which both teams find the goal is a fairly reasonable prediction.
Vinícius Júnior is shaping up to be one of the most decisive players for Real Madrid in this match. The Brazilian has been crucial in the team’s attack in recent months and is likely to seek prominence in this match. Backing him as a goal scorer at any point in the match is an attractive option.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol clashes at the Bernabeu are usually high-scoring games. Real Madrid have the offensive ability to score several goals, while Espanyol could also capitalise on some opportunities. An over 2.5 goals prediction seems very likely, given the attacking nature of Ancelotti’s team and the options Espanyol offer on the counterattack.
Real Madrid tend to come out with a lot of intensity in games, especially at home. Betting that Los Blancos will take the lead before the break is a plausible option, considering their aggressive style from the start. If Espanyol fail to withstand the first onslaught, Ancelotti’s men are likely to go into half-time with an advantage.
More news about Real Madrid in our Whatsapp channel
#predictions #Real #Madrid #Espanyol #match #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply