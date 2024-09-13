This Saturday, September 14th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Presidente Perón stadium, Racing and Boca will play the match corresponding to the 14th round of the Professional League. A very close match between two teams that are tied in the league table with the same points.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
Gustavo Costas, their coach, arrives very resisted after not getting several results in the last matches, being very exposed after the classic against Independiente, where he played more than a half with one more player and did not go beyond 0-0, and the defeat against Atlético Tucumán also made a deep impression on the Racing world, which needs a victory against Xeneize to believe again.
It seems difficult to imagine a match with many goals, especially given what both teams are playing for. It remains to be seen whether this will end up harming the spectacle itself, but it does generate high expectations due to the hierarchy of both teams.
The Chilean goalkeeper has not been performing at his best, but his status is well-known and in these important matches he usually appears to show what a goalkeeper he is and thus support Racing.
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result.
If the match remains tied towards the end, changes by both coaches will also be key, with fresh players who could make the difference in the final minutes and thus, the match will be decided in the final moments.
