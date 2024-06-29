Next Sunday, June 30, the Spanish national football team will face Georgia in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. With a history of confrontations largely in favor of Spain, Luis de la Fuente’s team will seek to reaffirm their dominance and advance to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Georgia, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will try to spring a surprise and overcome one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Below, we present five possible predictions for this exciting encounter.
Spain comes into this match as the favourites, not only because of their recent record against Georgia, but also because of their performance in the group stages of Euro 2024. La Roja has shown solid play and a well-organised defence, as well as an efficient attack led by Álvaro Morata and Fabián Ruiz. With players of the calibre of Rodri Hernández in midfield, Spain has all the tools to dominate the game and take the victory.
One of Spain’s strengths has been its defense, which has managed to keep a clean sheet in several recent matches. In fact, Spain is the only unbeaten team so far in the Euro Cup. With Unai Simón in goal and a defense made up of players like Marc Cucurella and Dani Carvajal, who are having a great Euro Cup, it is likely that Spain can neutralize Georgia’s offensive threats and keep a clean sheet. In addition, the Spanish midfield’s ability to control the game will also contribute to reducing scoring opportunities for the Georgians.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is Georgia’s star player and their main attacking threat. However, Dani Carvajal has been considered the best right-back in the world this season, and with the improved defensive support of Lamine Yamal, the Georgian will have a hard time attacking down that flank. Carvajal has proven to be a reliable defender in high-pressure situations, and his ability to read the game and anticipate the opposition’s movements will be crucial in neutralising Kvaratskhelia.
Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been a standout figure for his team in recent matches. He is arguably the best goalkeeper in the tournament and statistically has the most goal saves and most saves. Despite the odds against him, Mamardashvili has proven to be a goalkeeper capable of making spectacular saves and keeping his team in the game. If Georgia has any chance of upsetting Spain, much will depend on Mamardashvili’s performance between the sticks.
Despite the new game of the Spanish team, much more offensive and vertical, in general, the Spanish will be the ones who call the shots during the match. Spain is known for its possession-based style of play, and in this matchup, they are expected to maintain control of the game, limiting Georgia’s opportunities to dominate possession.
