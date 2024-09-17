The match between River, away from home, and Colo Colo for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, will be played this Tuesday, September 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the Chilean team’s Monumental stadium.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
Knowing that the Monumental is a fortress, River is the favorite against Colo Colo, especially because the Millonario plays the return match at home and wants to get a win to take an important step towards reaching the semifinals and go in search of the three points with the best they have against Boca.
Colo Colo is on a roll, having won 6 of their last 7 matches, losing 3-0 to Magallanes in the Copa Chile, but all of the games have had few goals, and as this is a match to be played in the Copa Libertadores, there will probably be few opportunities.
The goalscorer remains relentless, the Millonario team suffers when he is not there and he could be the key to opening the scoring and staying with three decisive points.
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result.
If the game remains tied towards the end and with the speed that many of the players from midfield up have, it could happen that the last moments are a back and forth search for the opposing goal.
