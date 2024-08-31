The match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, corresponding to matchday 4 of LaLiga EA Sports 2024/25, will be played on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. (local time) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
With the Santiago Bernabéu as their fortress, Real Madrid are the favourites to win against Real Betis. Even though the Verdiblancos are a competitive team, Madrid’s offensive power, with players like Vinícius Jr. and Mbappé, will be crucial to breaking down Betis’ defence and earning three important points.
The recent history between these teams has shown close encounters with goals. Both teams have offensive power and it is not unreasonable to think that the match could be back and forth. Real Betis, with players like Borja Iglesias, could create danger in Kepa’s goal, while Madrid will respond with their lethal attack.
Although Real Betis might have less possession, their ability to create danger on counterattacks and quick plays could force Thibaut Courtois to be decisive. Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper will have to be alert to keep a clean sheet, especially against the arrivals of dangerous men such as Abde and Vitor Roque.
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result. Teams will have to be prepared for any technological intervention that could change the course of the match.
If the match remains tied towards the end, both teams could increase the intensity in search of a goal that will decide the match. The changes by both coaches will also be key, with fresh players who could make the difference in the final minutes. It is not ruled out that the match will be decided in the final moments.
