The match between Argentina and Chile, corresponding to matchday 7 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, will be played on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. (local time) at the Estadio Monumental.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
With their football and results as their strengths, Argentina is the favourite to take the victory against Chile. Although La Roja is a competitive team, the power of the ball game of Lionel Scaloni’s team, with players like Julián Álvarez and Lautaro, will be decisive in breaking the Chilean defence and earning three important points.
The recent history between these teams has shown close matches with goals. Both teams have offensive power and it is not unreasonable to think that the match could be back and forth.
Although Chile could have less possession and wait for a mistake or press to create one and have their chance, their ability to generate danger would force Dibu Martínez to appear in all his splendor so that Argentina does not suffer.
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result. Teams will have to be prepared for any technological intervention that could change the course of the match.
If the match remains tied towards the end, both teams could increase the intensity in search of a goal that will define the match, as happened in the Copa América, with Lautaro Martínez’s goal just minutes from the end. The changes by both coaches will also be key, with fresh players who could make the difference in the final minutes.
