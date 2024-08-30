The match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid, corresponding to matchday 4 of LaLiga, will be played on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 17:00 (local time) at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona come into this match as the top team in LaLiga and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record.
Here are five predictions for this match:
FC Barcelona are the clear favourites for this match against Real Valladolid. With a perfect start to the first few games, Hansi Flick’s team has shown solidity in attack. In addition, playing at home has always been a key factor for the Blaugranas, so they are likely to maintain their winning streak and take all three points.
FC Barcelona are known for their possession-based style of play, and we are likely to see this fully deployed against Valladolid. This ball control could limit the away team’s offensive opportunities, forcing them to play on the counterattack. However, the constant pressure from the Catalans could see Valladolid spend most of the match defending in their own half.
Robert Lewandowski remains one of Barcelona’s main offensive weapons. In a match where his team will dominate possession, the Polish striker is very likely to have multiple chances to score. He could take advantage of Valladolid’s defensive weakness and increase his goal tally this season.
As well as winning, Barcelona will want to keep a clean sheet, which is crucial for the team’s confidence. Against a team like Valladolid, which will probably have few scoring opportunities, Ter Stegen and the Barça defence should be able to achieve this objective if they stay focused.
Young players like Lamine Yamal or Marc Casadó could play a prominent role in this match. Hansi Flick has relied on youth talent on several occasions, and this match could be a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to shine. This would also allow the manager to rotate and rest his starters for future matches.
