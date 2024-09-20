The match between Boca and River, corresponding to the 15th round of the Argentine Professional Football League, will be played on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (local time) at La Bombonera.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
Beyond their home advantage, Boca is not a clear favorite but is betting on Uruguayans Merentiel and Cavani to win a match that could be crucial for the team in the immediate future.
The recent history between these teams has shown very close encounters and few goals. Both teams have offensive power but they leave nothing to chance and the final result may depend on the details.
River’s goalkeeper kept the result in place on Tuesday against Colo Colo with some great saves, while Sergio Romero was in the eye of the storm for Xeneize after failing in the last match against Racing. Who will be the star?
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result. Teams will have to be prepared for any technological intervention that could change the course of the match.
If the game remains close towards the end, both teams could increase the intensity in search of a game-winning goal. Substitutions from both coaches will also be key, with fresh players potentially making the difference in the final minutes.
