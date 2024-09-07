The match between Boca Juniors and Talleres de Córdoba corresponding to the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup will be played this Saturday, September 7 at 8pm at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in the province of Mendoza.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
With the support of his people, he will try to make everyone forget that he has several absences due to the double date of the CONMEBOL FIFA Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and rely on the good level of Anselmino, Pol Fernández and the opportunism of Milton Giménez. In addition, his people always respond and make him feel it before friends and strangers.
It is no coincidence that this is one of the most repeated duels in the history of the Copa Argentina, and given the way the two teams and their coaches are coming along (one under question and the other making his debut), all the players (many of them substitutes) will want to show their worth, which would generate a constant back and forth.
As it is a 90-minute match with direct elimination, the duel could end with penalties to determine who qualified. There, both Leandro Brey and Guido Herrera could take on a leading role by stopping a penalty shot and helping their team qualify.
There was a lot of talk about the appointment of Andrés Merlos for this match, and since there is no VAR, everything falls on the refereeing team. The fact that at the end of the match, the referee is not mentioned as much will be a good indication of how the match went.
Talleres is not convincing from the start, but numerically they are in that stage of the Copa Argentina and qualifying in the general table for the Libertadores 2025, only below Vélez, the absolute leader. Medina’s re-debut as coach can lead the players of the ‘T’ to play a great game and also, generate a problem for the rival due to the possible departure of Diego Martínez from the Xeneize bench in the event of an eventual elimination.
