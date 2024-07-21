While Pedri is the obvious example, 21-year-old Ansu Fati is another youngster who has so far struggled to back up his early promise due to knock after knock.

The winger was on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season and was again struggling with fitness problems, making a total of 27 appearances in all competitions. Barca may not be able to get the astronomical fee they could have demanded four years ago when he first appeared, but a hefty offer could be enough to convince the club to let Fati go.

However, a couple of seasons later, the Brazil international is constantly linked with a move away from Catalonia, with the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa interested in bringing him back to England.

Barca are unlikely to recoup the £50m they forked out for the 27-year-old and Raphinha has regularly stated his desire to remain at the club, but an exit could offer him the chance to start afresh after a couple of lacklustre seasons.

A loan to Tottenham Hotspur did little to improve his standing in Europe, while he found himself below Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa in the pecking order at Aston Villa last season.

Unai Emery passed up the chance to sign Lenglet for his return to the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen where the centre-back will end up.

He soon found himself back at Barca, having joined their youth ranks in 2004, but the emergence of other midfield stars means Flick may not be of much use to the 32-year-old this season.

Romeu could still remain as an option in the squad next season, but any offer Barça receives must be taken seriously.

The 23-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Manchester City, has done little to suggest any club will trigger the €400m release clause in his five-year contract.

Instead, he spent last season on loan at Girona, scoring five La Liga goals from central defence, and is a player Barca can profit from after a decent campaign.