Transfer rumours continue to link the Barcelona with all the footballers in the world, but once again it is likely that only a few will have the opportunity to move to Catalonia this summer.
Nico Williams and Dani Olmo are dream signings ahead of Hansi Flick’s first season as manager, but any funds the German wants at his disposal will need to be bolstered by sales in the coming months.
The Catalan giants are in dire need of some big-money transfers to boost their finances, but which players should they consider moving on to make room for new arrivals?
Here are five players who should leave Barcelona this summer.
A handful of Barca players have seen their career prospects weakened by significant injuries in recent years, and the workload imposed on young stars is often detrimental to their long-term health.
While Pedri is the obvious example, 21-year-old Ansu Fati is another youngster who has so far struggled to back up his early promise due to knock after knock.
The winger was on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season and was again struggling with fitness problems, making a total of 27 appearances in all competitions. Barca may not be able to get the astronomical fee they could have demanded four years ago when he first appeared, but a hefty offer could be enough to convince the club to let Fati go.
Raphinha impressed at Leeds United and earned a £50m move to Barca in 2022 and seemed an obvious choice for a club so renowned for its complex and beautiful football.
However, a couple of seasons later, the Brazil international is constantly linked with a move away from Catalonia, with the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa interested in bringing him back to England.
Barca are unlikely to recoup the £50m they forked out for the 27-year-old and Raphinha has regularly stated his desire to remain at the club, but an exit could offer him the chance to start afresh after a couple of lacklustre seasons.
Clement Lenglet did enough in two seasons at Sevilla to convince Barca to activate his €35m release clause in 2018. However, the Frenchman has often looked like a weak link and is certainly below the quality of current options Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi and Jules Kounde.
A loan to Tottenham Hotspur did little to improve his standing in Europe, while he found himself below Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa in the pecking order at Aston Villa last season.
Unai Emery passed up the chance to sign Lenglet for his return to the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen where the centre-back will end up.
Midfielder Oriol Romeu made his name in the Premier League at Southampton before swapping England’s south coast for Girona in Spain.
He soon found himself back at Barca, having joined their youth ranks in 2004, but the emergence of other midfield stars means Flick may not be of much use to the 32-year-old this season.
Romeu could still remain as an option in the squad next season, but any offer Barça receives must be taken seriously.
Another central defender who could end up on the Barça bench this summer is Eric García.
The 23-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Manchester City, has done little to suggest any club will trigger the €400m release clause in his five-year contract.
Instead, he spent last season on loan at Girona, scoring five La Liga goals from central defence, and is a player Barca can profit from after a decent campaign.
