Little more than a week has passed since the beginning of Euro 2020, matchday 2 is about to conclude and so far, several players have shown their potential with their national teams, many of them have surprised and have been the figures.
Therefore, in the following list we mention the players who have given something to talk about at the beginning of the tone.
At the moment, after two dates, the Czech forward of the Bayer Leverkusen registers three annotations, that is, he has scored all the goals of the Czech Republic in the competition and has given the first four points to his country.
Obviously, the captain and benchmark of the Portuguese team is not surprising at all with his extraordinary level of play, but in his fifth European Championship as a professional he is still a great player. In just two dates he has three goals on his account, two against Hungary and one against Germany, in addition to an assist.
The Dutch defender of the PSV Eindhoven has had to remove the breed after the absence of his companion, Virgil van Dijk in the ownership of the rear, the player has scored two annotations and, in addition, has caused a penalty in favor of the Netherlands.
The Cardiff Express has had a good turnout at the start of Euro 2020, the player of the Tottenham Hotspur he has two assists that have earned his nation winning and drawing its first two games, to add four units.
The Italian scorer is the offensive benchmark, registering two annotations and an assist in the first two games, with this, the Italian team is one of the favorite countries to win the tournament after two consecutive 3-0 thrashes against Turkey and Switzerland .
