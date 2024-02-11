Real Madrid's return to the top continental competition will face Leipzig in the round of 16 tie. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
Below we leave you with the Real Madrid players who can be key in this first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Dani Carvajal
One of the captains of the squad, and possibly the fittest defender in the entire club, which is saying something. Carvajal is having a year like few others have seen before, with the physical ability and defensive mechanisms of a 25-year-old, but with the experience and leadership typical of him. An absolute cannon that he makes Madrid's right wing, one of the most dangerous in Europe.
Vinicius Jr
The Brazilian continues in his projection to be the top three in the world if for some he is not already. His beginnings were somewhat difficult, but since 2 seasons ago, the victory in the Champions League, gaining confidence, and now being one of the leaders of the team, he has matured a lot in the football aspect and is having another great season. An elusive forward and dribbler with a goal to always keep in mind.
Toni Kroos
The German thermometer. The pace at which the game is played depends on him, and if he is at his best level, the team notices his presence in the midfield. His ability to distribute the ball means that Real Madrid can mature the game from one side to the other until they find a gap in RB Leipzig's defensive zone, and with his ability to filter balls, he breaks the opposing coach's schemes.
Antonio Rudiger
The German center back is being the axis of the white team's defense. He is experiencing one of the best seasons of his career in terms of level, and the best form since he has been a Real Madrid player. The numerous defenses in the defensive zone have made him have to take another step, and boy has he taken it, showing great confidence and superiority against his rivals, who find it very difficult to dribble him or beat him in a race, given the great speed he has. To all this he has added scoring ability in recent games, which makes him a very complete defender. He arrives at the game as a doubt
Brahim Diaz
One of the new additions this year and one that is working best. Brahim always brings something different to Madrid from the rest of the players and that is very important for the club when it comes to planning matches. Ancelotti has found in him a mine of 1vs1 plays that were disappearing in modern football and that he takes advantage of so well. With Bellignham out he will have a chance to shine in the Champions League
