The competition of the Major League Soccer It has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years. So much so that now the Seattle Sounders will seek to be the first team to participate in the Club World Cup, something never seen before.
Likewise, there are currently 5 players who are breaking it in the competition and who have drawn attention for their ability on the field. Here we present to you who they are.
One of the most outstanding footballers of this season in the MLS is Large SizesNew York City element.
At just 19 years of age, the future promise of Brazil has begun to adapt to the New York team and in 32 games played so far, he has scored 7 goals and 4 assists.
Although it is true that the Colorado Rapids team has a tournament with chiaroscuro, one of its most important men is Diego Rubio. The 28-year-old Chilean striker has been in the competition since 2016, however, he had never shown himself like this this season.
His skill with the ball, and the speed at the time of definition, have caused him to be one of the most feared elements by rival defenses. He has scored 5 goals so far and will seek to continue increasing that streak.
On the other hand, Pablo Ruiz, an element of the Real Salt Lake, is a fundamental part of the lake as a whole. The midfielder is a timer, he opens the spaces and most of the balls pass through his feet to give them distribution.
He is one of the players who knows the most about the team and for whom most of the responsibilities fall on the field.
what to say about patrick limala? Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding players of the Major League Soccer season so far.
According to information from FBreb, the New York Red Bulls footballer appears as one of the best ‘9’ in the competition, being above men of the stature of Lucas Zelarayán, Jesús Ferreira and Luciano Acosta.
Among his main skills with the ball are dribbling, power shots and solid movements to open spaces and gain an advantage over rivals.
Another Diego to the list, although now it is the turn of Diego Palacios, Los Angeles FC player. At 22 years of age, the Ecuadorian winger has given something to talk about for good due to his dribbling and speed on the wings.
According to the portal Transfermarkt, its market value is 3.50 million dollars. And due to his good performance so far in the contest, his name begins to sound both in the Old Continent and in Mexican soccer.
