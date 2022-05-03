Arthur Du Leon | Apr 30, 2022 Eitan Benzaquen | May 3, 2022 Gerard Cardenas | May 3, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | Apr 29, 2022

At just 19 years of age, the future promise of Brazil has begun to adapt to the New York team and in 32 games played so far, he has scored 7 goals and 4 assists.

His skill with the ball, and the speed at the time of definition, have caused him to be one of the most feared elements by rival defenses. He has scored 5 goals so far and will seek to continue increasing that streak.

He is one of the players who knows the most about the team and for whom most of the responsibilities fall on the field.

OFFICIAL. Patrick Klimala (22|??) is a NEW PLAYER for New York Red Bull. The attacker arrives from Celtic in Glasgow. ?USD 4.8 million pays the MLS cast for the Polish striker. ?More young talent for the #RBNY pic.twitter.com/wXue2UGF2C – Express Soccer (@ExpressFutbolCL) April 22, 2021

According to information from FBreb, the New York Red Bulls footballer appears as one of the best ‘9’ in the competition, being above men of the stature of Lucas Zelarayán, Jesús Ferreira and Luciano Acosta.

Among his main skills with the ball are dribbling, power shots and solid movements to open spaces and gain an advantage over rivals.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its market value is 3.50 million dollars. And due to his good performance so far in the contest, his name begins to sound both in the Old Continent and in Mexican soccer.