The Spanish Women’s First Division Championship will begin this Saturday, September 4 and in this note we list who are five of the players who will be the protagonists of the tournament, which has Barcelona as the defending champion.
The Argentine midfielder left Levante after three seasons and joined Atlético de Madrid, one of the league’s winningest clubs. The team will rely on Banini’s reference and leadership to try to regain its performance in the League and go for the title.
The Real Sociedad midfielder is just 21 years old but she is a player on the entire pitch: she recovers, has a passing volume and is dangerous in the rival area. After the large number of casualties that the club had at the end of the previous season, Eizagirre has become a key reference for the team.
The 25-year-old Frenchwoman is a Levante midfielder and became essential for Maria Pry’s team, who from this season leads Angel Villacampa. In addition to being a great timekeeper, Toletti brings vision of the game and possession of the ball to the team.
The footballer of the Swedish national team plays as a forward for Real Madrid and contributes goals to the team. He was one of the most prominent figures at the 2019 World Cup in France, where his team won the bronze medal. In Sweden, ‘Kosse’ is a great football reference and has its own series of comics.
The newly elected UEFA best player of the season cannot be absent from this list. The Spanish midfielder, captain of Barcelona, will seek for the team to once again become champion, defending its title and continue at the top of the League.
Leave a Reply